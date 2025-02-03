310th Sustainment Command top brass visits 405th AFSB headquarters

The 405th Army Field Support Brigade hosted Brig. Gen. Todd Erskine at the brigade headquarters Feb. 5 to discuss Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 operations in Europe and the upcoming DEFENDER 25 series of exercises planned for later this year. Erskine is the commanding general of the 310th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), a U.S. Army Reserve unit headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.
In October, Erskine visited the 405th AFSB’s Powidz APS-2 worksite in Poland to see how operations there can impact the integration of sustainment units into theater during contingency operations or exercises, like DEFENDER.
|02.06.2025
|02.06.2025 00:48
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Hometown:
|INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, US
