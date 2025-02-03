Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    310th Sustainment Command top brass visits 405th AFSB headquarters

    310th Sustainment Command top brass visits 405th AFSB headquarters

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    02.06.2025

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    The 405th Army Field Support Brigade hosted Brig. Gen. Todd Erskine at the brigade headquarters Feb. 5 to discuss Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 operations in Europe and the upcoming DEFENDER 25 series of exercises planned for later this year. Erskine is the commanding general of the 310th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), a U.S. Army Reserve unit headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

    In October, Erskine visited the 405th AFSB’s Powidz APS-2 worksite in Poland to see how operations there can impact the integration of sustainment units into theater during contingency operations or exercises, like DEFENDER.

