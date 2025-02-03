Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Incirlik AB hosts multinational planning conference [Image 5 of 5]

    Incirlik AB hosts multinational planning conference

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TURKEY

    01.31.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Haiden Morris 

    39th Air Base Wing

    A Georgian Defense Forces patch is displayed during a planning conference at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Jan. 31, 2025. The multinational planning conference brought together military planners from multiple countries to share ideas and discuss plans for future training exercises in the region. (U.S. photo by Senior Airman Haiden Morris)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2025
    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
    Planning Conference
    Incirlik Air Base
    U.S. Army in Europe and Africa

