Incirlik AB hosts multinational planning conference

Members from the U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, Georgian Defense Forces, and Turkish Armed Forces attend a planning conference at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Jan. 31, 2025. The multinational planning conference brought together military planners from multiple countries to share ideas and discuss plans for future training exercises in the region. (U.S. photo by Senior Airman Haiden Morris)