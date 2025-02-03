Members from the U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, Georgian Defense Forces, and Turkish Armed Forces attend a planning conference at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Jan. 31, 2025. The multinational planning conference brought together military planners from multiple countries to share ideas and discuss plans for future training exercises in the region. (U.S. photo by Senior Airman Haiden Morris)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2025 00:23
|Photo ID:
|8858702
|VIRIN:
|250131-F-TG928-1003
|Resolution:
|4553x3031
|Size:
|458.28 KB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Incirlik AB hosts multinational planning conference [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Haiden Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.