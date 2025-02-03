Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DDG 105 Conducts Flight Operations [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    DDG 105 Conducts Flight Operations

    JAPAN

    01.31.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Devin Monroe 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    SAGAMI BAY (Jan. 31, 2025) Naval Aircrewman (Tactical Helicopter) 2nd Class Elijah Soto waits to board an MH-60R helicopter, assigned to the Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105). Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin Monroe)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2025
    Date Posted: 02.05.2025 22:44
    Photo ID: 8858616
    VIRIN: 250131-N-BS159-1137
    Resolution: 4406x3200
    Size: 864.78 KB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DDG 105 Conducts Flight Operations [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Devin Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DDG 105 Conducts Flight Operations
    DDG 105 Conducts Flight Operations
    DDG 105 Conducts Flight Operations
    DDG 105 Conducts Flight Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    United States Navy

    TAGS

    FLIGHT OPS
    DDG 105
    DEWEY
    DWY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download