DDG 105 Conducts Flight Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SAGAMI BAY (Jan. 31, 2025) An MH-60R helicopter, assigned to the Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 performs a vertical replenishment (VERTREP) exercise with an on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105). Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin Monroe)