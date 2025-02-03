Members of Task Force Voodoo, comprised of aviation units from the Iowa, Oklahoma, and Louisiana National Guard, participate in a culminating training event at Ft. Cavazos, Jan. 19. The aviation Soldiers are preparing for their upcoming mobilization to Kosovo in support of NATO peace-keeping operations.
|01.19.2024
|02.05.2025 21:35
|8858588
|240119-A-TA175-3845
|7643x5095
|7.03 MB
|TEXAS, US
|1
|0
This work, Iowa, Oklahoma, and Louisiana National Guard Soldiers prepare for KFOR 33 [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Whitney Hughes