    AKARNG infantry and aviators team up during winter FTX

    AKARNG infantry and aviators team up during winter FTX

    JUNEAU, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2025

    Photo by Dana Rosso 

    Alaska National Guard   

    The Adjutant General of the Alaska National Guard, Maj. Gen. Torrence Saxe, confers with AKARNG infantrymen from A Company, 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment, as they arrive back from their field training exercise near Juneau, Alaska, Jan. 25, 2025. The infantrymen conducted an air movement to the Herbert Glacier riverbed and bivouacked there overnight to hone their soldiering skills while operating in a cold and wet environment. AKARNG Black Hawk helicopter aviators from A Company, 1-168th General Support Aviation Battalion, provided air support for the training exercise. (Alaska National Guard photo by Dana Rosso)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2025
    Date Posted: 02.05.2025
    Location: JUNEAU, ALASKA, US
    infantry
    Alaska Army National Guard
    UH-60L Black Hawk

