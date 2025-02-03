Alaska Army National Guard UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter aircrew assigned to A Company, 1-168th General Support Aviation Battalion, shut down their aircraft after returning to Juneau, Alaska, Jan. 25, 2025. The AKARNG aviators returned after providing air support for a troop movement of infantrymen from A Company, 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment. (Alaska National Guard photo by Dana Rosso)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2025 19:46
|Photo ID:
|8858464
|VIRIN:
|250125-Z-PB632-1007
|Resolution:
|5438x3625
|Size:
|7.95 MB
|Location:
|JUNEAU, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AKARNG infantry and aviators team up during winter FTX [Image 36 of 36], by Dana Rosso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.