Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AKARNG infantry and aviators team up during winter FTX [Image 35 of 36]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    AKARNG infantry and aviators team up during winter FTX

    JUNEAU, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2025

    Photo by Dana Rosso 

    Alaska National Guard   

    Alaska Army National Guard UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter aircrew assigned to A Company, 1-168th General Support Aviation Battalion, shut down their aircraft after returning to Juneau, Alaska, Jan. 25, 2025. The AKARNG aviators returned after providing air support for a troop movement of infantrymen from A Company, 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment. (Alaska National Guard photo by Dana Rosso)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2025
    Date Posted: 02.05.2025 19:46
    Photo ID: 8858464
    VIRIN: 250125-Z-PB632-1007
    Resolution: 5438x3625
    Size: 7.95 MB
    Location: JUNEAU, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AKARNG infantry and aviators team up during winter FTX [Image 36 of 36], by Dana Rosso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AKARNG infantry and aviators team up during winter FTX
    AKARNG infantry and aviators team up during winter FTX
    AKARNG infantry and aviators team up during winter FTX
    AKARNG infantry and aviators team up during winter FTX
    AKARNG infantry and aviators team up during winter FTX
    AKARNG infantry and aviators team up during winter FTX
    AKARNG infantry and aviators team up during winter FTX
    AKARNG infantry and aviators team up during winter FTX
    AKARNG infantry and aviators team up during winter FTX
    AKARNG infantry and aviators team up during winter FTX
    AKARNG infantry and aviators team up during winter FTX
    AKARNG infantry and aviators team up during winter FTX
    AKARNG infantry and aviators team up during winter FTX
    AKARNG infantry and aviators team up during winter FTX
    AKARNG infantry and aviators team up during winter FTX
    AKARNG infantry and aviators team up during winter FTX
    AKARNG infantry and aviators team up during winter FTX
    AKARNG infantry and aviators team up during winter FTX
    AKARNG infantry and aviators team up during winter FTX
    AKARNG infantry and aviators team up during winter FTX
    AKARNG infantry and aviators team up during winter FTX
    AKARNG infantry and aviators team up during winter FTX
    AKARNG infantry and aviators team up during winter FTX
    AKARNG infantry and aviators team up during winter FTX
    AKARNG infantry and aviators team up during winter FTX
    AKARNG infantry and aviators team up during winter FTX
    AKARNG infantry and aviators team up during winter FTX
    AKARNG infantry and aviators team up during winter FTX
    AKARNG infantry and aviators team up during winter FTX
    AKARNG infantry and aviators team up during winter FTX
    AKARNG infantry and aviators team up during winter FTX
    AKARNG infantry and aviators team up during winter FTX
    AKARNG infantry and aviators team up during winter FTX
    AKARNG infantry and aviators team up during winter FTX
    AKARNG infantry and aviators team up during winter FTX
    AKARNG infantry and aviators team up during winter FTX

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    infantry
    Alaska Army National Guard
    UH-60L Black Hawk

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download