AKARNG infantry and aviators team up during winter FTX

Alaska Army National Guard UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter aircrew assigned to A Company, 1-168th General Support Aviation Battalion, shut down their aircraft after returning to Juneau, Alaska, Jan. 25, 2025. The AKARNG aviators returned after providing air support for a troop movement of infantrymen from A Company, 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment. (Alaska National Guard photo by Dana Rosso)