PMO Military canine retirement at MCAS Iwakuni

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. John Hess, a military police officer with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and a Texas native, and his canine Arpy, pose for a photo during a canine retirement ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 31, 2025. The ceremony was held to celebrate the retirement of two military working canines after reaching the end of their time in service. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Siwan Lewis)