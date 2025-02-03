Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PMO Military canine retirement at MCAS Iwakuni [Image 6 of 7]

    PMO Military canine retirement at MCAS Iwakuni

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    01.31.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Siwan Lewis 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Retired U.S. Marine Corps military working canine Wendy poses for a picture during a canine retirement ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 31, 2025. The ceremony was held to celebrate the retirement of two military working canines after reaching the end of their time in service. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Siwan Lewis)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2025
    Date Posted: 02.05.2025 18:40
    VIRIN: 250131-M-XY994-1081
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
