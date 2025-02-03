PMO Military canine retirement at MCAS Iwakuni

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Retired U.S. Marine Corps military working canine Arpy, and his handler, Cpl. John Hess, a military police officer with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and a Texas native, receives an award during a canine retirement ceremony at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 31, 2025. The ceremony was held to celebrate the retirement of two military working canines after reaching the end of their time in service. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Siwan Lewis)