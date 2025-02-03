Retired U.S. Marine Corps military working canine Wendy, and her handler, U.S. Army Capt. Peter Breimhurst, a veterinarian with the Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Veterinary Treatment Facility, and a Minnesota native, receives an award during a canine retirement ceremony at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 31, 2025. The ceremony was held to celebrate the retirement of two military working canines after reaching the end of their time in service. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Siwan Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2025 18:40
|Photo ID:
|8858345
|VIRIN:
|250131-M-XY994-1027
|Resolution:
|6349x4233
|Size:
|1.19 MB
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PMO Military canine retirement at MCAS Iwakuni [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Siwan Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.