PMO Military canine retirement at MCAS Iwakuni

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Gordanni Ayala, a kennel master with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and a California native, stands in front of a formation during a canine retirement ceremony at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 31, 2025. The ceremony was held to celebrate the retirement of two military working canines after reaching the end of their time in service. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Siwan Lewis)