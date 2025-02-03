AKARNG infantry PT during drill at Juneau

Alaska Army National Guard infantrymen assigned to A Company, 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment, stretch during an early morning physical fitness session at Juneau, Alaska, Jan. 26, 2025. Physical fitness is a fundamental aspect of military service and a pilar of Army readiness. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)
