    AKARNG infantry PT during drill at Juneau

    AKARNG infantry PT during drill at Juneau

    JUNEAU, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2025

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    Alaska National Guard   

    Alaska Army National Guard infantrymen assigned to A Company, 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment, perform lunges during an early morning physical fitness session at Juneau, Alaska, Jan. 26, 2025. Physical fitness is a fundamental aspect of military service and a pilar of Army readiness. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2025
    Date Posted: 02.05.2025 18:22
    Photo ID: 8858297
    VIRIN: 250126-Z-HY271-1005
    Resolution: 6450x4300
    Size: 19.37 MB
    Location: JUNEAU, ALASKA, US
    This work, AKARNG infantry PT during drill at Juneau, by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska
    Juneau
    Alaska Army National Guard

