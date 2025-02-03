Date Taken: 01.26.2025 Date Posted: 02.05.2025 18:22 Photo ID: 8858297 VIRIN: 250126-Z-HY271-1005 Resolution: 6450x4300 Size: 19.37 MB Location: JUNEAU, ALASKA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, AKARNG infantry PT during drill at Juneau [Image 15 of 15], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.