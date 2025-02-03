Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SD Hegseth Bilateral Exchange With PM Netanyahu [Image 4 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    SD Hegseth Bilateral Exchange With PM Netanyahu

    WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES

    02.05.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth hosts a bilateral exchange with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Feb. 5, 2025. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Madelyn Keech)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2025
    Date Posted: 02.05.2025 17:09
    Photo ID: 8858185
    VIRIN: 250205-D-FN350-2151
    Resolution: 7352x4901
    Size: 2.47 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, D.C., US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SD Hegseth Bilateral Exchange With PM Netanyahu [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SD Hegseth Bilateral Exchange With PM Netanyahu
    SD Hegseth Bilateral Exchange With PM Netanyahu
    SD Hegseth Bilateral Exchange With PM Netanyahu
    SD Hegseth Bilateral Exchange With PM Netanyahu
    SD Hegseth Bilateral Exchange With PM Netanyahu
    SD Hegseth Bilateral Exchange With PM Netanyahu
    SD Hegseth Bilateral Exchange With PM Netanyahu
    SD Hegseth Bilateral Exchange With PM Netanyahu
    SD Hegseth Bilateral Exchange With PM Netanyahu
    SD Hegseth Bilateral Exchange With PM Netanyahu
    SD Hegseth Bilateral Exchange With PM Netanyahu
    SD Hegseth Bilateral Exchange With PM Netanyahu
    SD Hegseth Bilateral Exchange With PM Netanyahu
    SD Hegseth Bilateral Exchange With PM Netanyahu

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pentagon
    Secretary of Defense
    Israel
    Netanyahu
    Pete Hegseth

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download