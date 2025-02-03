SD Hegseth Bilateral Exchange With PM Netanyahu

Honor guardsmen stand in formation prior to a bilateral exchange between Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Feb. 5, 2025. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Madelyn Keech)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2025 17:09
|Photo ID:
|8858182
|VIRIN:
|250205-D-FN350-2054
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|3.05 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, D.C., US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
