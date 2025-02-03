Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy ArtiFACT: Beaver Creek dairy bottle

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fort McCoy ArtiFACT: Beaver Creek dairy bottle

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2015

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    This glass shard was found in a 2015 archaeological dig at Fort McCoy, Wis. The piece of glass is from the Beaver Creek Dairy which operated in nearby Sparta, Wis. The artifact is among hundreds of thousands of artifacts found at the installation during decades of field work at Fort McCoy. (Contributed photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2015
    Date Posted: 02.05.2025 17:01
    Photo ID: 8858129
    VIRIN: 151027-A-A4608-9223
    Resolution: 2688x1795
    Size: 594.32 KB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

    Fort McCoy ArtiFACT: Beaver Creek dairy bottle
    Fort McCoy ArtiFACT: Beaver Creek dairy bottle

    Fort McCoy ArtiFACT: Beaver Creek dairy bottle

    Wisconsin
    IMCOM
    Fort McCoy
    Fort McCoy ArtiFACT
    Wisconsin History

