This glass shard was found in a 2015 archaeological dig at Fort McCoy, Wis. The piece of glass is from the Beaver Creek Dairy which operated in nearby Sparta, Wis. The artifact is among hundreds of thousands of artifacts found at the installation during decades of field work at Fort McCoy. (Contributed photo)
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2015
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2025 17:01
|Photo ID:
|8858129
|VIRIN:
|151027-A-A4608-9223
|Resolution:
|2688x1795
|Size:
|594.32 KB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort McCoy ArtiFACT: Beaver Creek dairy bottle [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort McCoy ArtiFACT: Beaver Creek dairy bottle
No keywords found.