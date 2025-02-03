Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort McCoy ArtiFACT: Beaver Creek dairy bottle [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fort McCoy ArtiFACT: Beaver Creek dairy bottle

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    This undated photo shows the Beaver Creek Dairy in Sparta, Wis. A piece of a bottle from this dairy was found in a past archaeological dig at Fort McCoy, Wis. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2025
    Date Posted: 02.05.2025 17:01
    Photo ID: 8858128
    VIRIN: 250205-A-A4608-2457
    Resolution: 670x455
    Size: 73.63 KB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy ArtiFACT: Beaver Creek dairy bottle [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort McCoy ArtiFACT: Beaver Creek dairy bottle
    Fort McCoy ArtiFACT: Beaver Creek dairy bottle

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort McCoy ArtiFACT: Beaver Creek dairy bottle

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Sparta
    Fort McCoy ArtiFACT
    Wisconsin history
    Beaver Creek Dairy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download