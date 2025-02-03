This undated photo shows the Beaver Creek Dairy in Sparta, Wis. A piece of a bottle from this dairy was found in a past archaeological dig at Fort McCoy, Wis. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2025 17:01
|Photo ID:
|8858128
|VIRIN:
|250205-A-A4608-2457
|Resolution:
|670x455
|Size:
|73.63 KB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort McCoy ArtiFACT: Beaver Creek dairy bottle [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort McCoy ArtiFACT: Beaver Creek dairy bottle
No keywords found.