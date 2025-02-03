Sentry South-Southern Strike 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A detailed shot of rifles used by U.S. Airmen assigned to the 156th Contingency Response Group, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, during exercise Sentry South-Southern Strike at the Combat Readiness and Training Center, Gulfport, Mississippi, Feb. 1, 2025. Exercise Sentry South-Southern Strike is a joint military partnership that strengthens contingency response operations, agile combat employment, aeromedical evacuation, joint maritime training, specialized fueling operations and intra-theater airlift and airdrop. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Gisselle Toro Caraballo)