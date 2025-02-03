Sentry South-Southern Strike 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Andres Acevedo Lugo, an air transporter journeyman assigned to the 156th Contingency Response Group, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, participates in small team tactics training during exercise Sentry South-Southern Strike at the Combat Readiness and Training Center, Gulfport, Mississippi, Feb. 1, 2025. Exercise Sentry South-Southern Strike is a joint military partnership that strengthens contingency response operations, agile combat employment, aeromedical evacuation, joint maritime training, specialized fueling operations and intra-theater airlift and airdrop. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Gisselle Toro Caraballo)