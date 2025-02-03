Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DLA Energy commander meets with Eisenhower School students

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    DLA Energy commander meets with Eisenhower School students

    FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2025

    Photo by Stephanie Abdullah 

    Defense Logistics Agency Energy

    On Jan. 30, 2025, at the McNamara Headquarters Complex on Fort Belvoir, Virginia, the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Energy commander, Rear Adm. George Bresnihan, met with students from the Eisenhower School for National Security and Resource Strategy. The students are part of the 10-month Master of Science degree program in National Security Strategy and Resource Management. This particular course is their energy industry study capstone. Bresnihan lead discussions with the students about what DLA-Energy does and how the organization operates within DoD and government as well as how it interfaces with the energy industry. Defense Logistics Agency Energy enables mission readiness by providing globally resilient energy solutions to the Warfighter and Whole of Government. Photo by DLA photographer Christopher Lynch
    https://www.dla.mil/Energy/About/

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2025
    Date Posted: 02.05.2025 13:58
    Photo ID: 8857682
    VIRIN: 250130-A-SO478-1123
    Resolution: 1025x769
    Size: 894.82 KB
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA Energy commander meets with Eisenhower School students, by Stephanie Abdullah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DLA Energy, DLA, George Bresihan,

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download