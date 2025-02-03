DLA Energy commander meets with Eisenhower School students

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

On Jan. 30, 2025, at the McNamara Headquarters Complex on Fort Belvoir, Virginia, the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Energy commander, Rear Adm. George Bresnihan, met with students from the Eisenhower School for National Security and Resource Strategy. The students are part of the 10-month Master of Science degree program in National Security Strategy and Resource Management. This particular course is their energy industry study capstone. Bresnihan lead discussions with the students about what DLA-Energy does and how the organization operates within DoD and government as well as how it interfaces with the energy industry. Defense Logistics Agency Energy enables mission readiness by providing globally resilient energy solutions to the Warfighter and Whole of Government. Photo by DLA photographer Christopher Lynch

