Wyoming Governor Mark Gordan, U.S. Ambassador to Tunisia Joey Hood, Tunisian Ambassador to the U.S. Hanène Tajouri Bessassi, and a delegation from the Tunisian military pose for a photo after a memorandum of understanding was signed in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Feb. 1, 2025. A ceremony formalized a continued collaboration to expand the 20-year partnership building stronger ties in civil protection and agriculture for a safer and more resilient future between Wyoming and Tunisia. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Cesar Rivas)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2025 14:02
|Photo ID:
|8857667
|VIRIN:
|250201-A-UV688-7180
|Resolution:
|8188x5459
|Size:
|17.8 MB
|Location:
|CHEYENNE, WYOMING, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon expands partnership with Tunisia to enhance agriculture and civil protection [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Cesar Rivas, identified by DVIDS