Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon expands partnership with Tunisia to enhance agriculture and civil protection

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordan, U.S. Ambassador to Tunisia Joey Hood, Tunisian Ambassador to the U.S. Hanène Tajouri Bessassi, and a delegation from the Tunisian military pose for a photo after a memorandum of understanding was signed in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Feb. 1, 2025. A ceremony formalized a continued collaboration to expand the 20-year partnership building stronger ties in civil protection and agriculture for a safer and more resilient future between Wyoming and Tunisia. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Cesar Rivas)