Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon expands partnership with Tunisia to enhance agriculture and civil protection [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon expands partnership with Tunisia to enhance agriculture and civil protection

    CHEYENNE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Cesar Rivas 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Wyoming National Guard

    Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon and Tunisian Ambassador to the U.S. Hanène Tajouri Bessassi pose for a photograph after a memorandum of understanding was signed at Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Feb. 1, 2025. A ceremony formalized a continued collaboration to expand the 20-year partnership building stronger ties in civil protection and agriculture for a safer and more resilient future between Wyoming and Tunisia. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Cesar Rivas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2025
    Date Posted: 02.05.2025 14:02
    Photo ID: 8857664
    VIRIN: 250202-A-UV688-2659
    Resolution: 7075x4717
    Size: 17.33 MB
    Location: CHEYENNE, WYOMING, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon expands partnership with Tunisia to enhance agriculture and civil protection [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Cesar Rivas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon expands partnership with Tunisia to enhance agriculture and civil protection
    Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon expands partnership with Tunisia to enhance agriculture and civil protection
    Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon expands partnership with Tunisia to enhance agriculture and civil protection
    Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon expands partnership with Tunisia to enhance agriculture and civil protection
    Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon expands partnership with Tunisia to enhance agriculture and civil protection

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wyoming National Guard
    Tunisia
    Cowboy Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download