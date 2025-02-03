Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon expands partnership with Tunisia to enhance agriculture and civil protection

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon and Tunisian Ambassador to the U.S. Hanène Tajouri Bessassi pose for a photograph after a memorandum of understanding was signed at Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Feb. 1, 2025. A ceremony formalized a continued collaboration to expand the 20-year partnership building stronger ties in civil protection and agriculture for a safer and more resilient future between Wyoming and Tunisia. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Cesar Rivas)