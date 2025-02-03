Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with 2d Marine Division conduct a rededication ceremony during the 84th birthday celebration of the 2d Marine Division on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, NC, Feb. 5, 2025. The ceremony honoring the 84th birthday reflects the esprit de corps and brotherhood within 2d MARDIV and pays homage to the service and sacrifice of Marines and Sailors both past and present. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Francis Hrosar)