U.S. Marines with 2d Marine Division conduct a rededication ceremony during the 84th birthday celebration of the 2d Marine Division on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, NC, Feb. 5, 2025. The ceremony honoring the 84th birthday reflects the esprit de corps and brotherhood within 2d MARDIV and pays homage to the service and sacrifice of Marines and Sailors both past and present. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Francis Hrosar)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2025 14:09
|Photo ID:
|8857659
|VIRIN:
|250205-M-YV414-1385
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|2.99 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
