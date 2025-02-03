Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    84th birthday celebration of the 2d Marine Division

    84th birthday celebration of the 2d Marine Division

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Francis Hrosar 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 2d Marine Division conduct a rededication ceremony during the 84th birthday celebration of the 2d Marine Division on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, NC, Feb. 5, 2025. The ceremony honoring the 84th birthday reflects the esprit de corps and brotherhood within 2d MARDIV and pays homage to the service and sacrifice of Marines and Sailors both past and present. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Francis Hrosar)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2025
    Date Posted: 02.05.2025 14:09
    Photo ID: 8857659
    VIRIN: 250205-M-YV414-1385
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 2.99 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
