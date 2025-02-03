Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Honorable moments 2025 [Image 12 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Honorable moments 2025

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2025

    Photo by Samuel King Jr.                 

    96th Test Wing

    An Air Force flag detail presents the colors during the Team Eglin Honor Guard Graduation ceremony at Eglin Air Force Base, Jan. 31, 2025. Approximately 12 new Airmen graduated from the 200-hour course. The graduation performance includes flag detail, rifle volley, pallbearers and bugler for friends, family and unit commanders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2025
    Date Posted: 02.05.2025 13:44
    Photo ID: 8857656
    VIRIN: 250131-F-OC707-7008
    Resolution: 3000x1851
    Size: 1.85 MB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honorable moments 2025 [Image 12 of 12], by Samuel King Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Honorable moments 2025
    Honorable moments 2025
    Honorable moments 2025
    Honorable moments 2025
    Honorable moments 2025
    Honorable moments 2025
    Honorable moments 2025
    Honorable moments 2025
    Honorable moments 2025
    Honorable moments 2025
    Honorable moments 2025
    Honorable moments 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download