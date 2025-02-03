Honorable moments 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An Air Force flag detail presents the colors during the Team Eglin Honor Guard Graduation ceremony at Eglin Air Force Base, Jan. 31, 2025. Approximately 12 new Airmen graduated from the 200-hour course. The graduation performance includes flag detail, rifle volley, pallbearers and bugler for friends, family and unit commanders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)