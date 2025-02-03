Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NB Ventura County Participates in the Navy’s Primary Force Protection Exercise [Image 17 of 25]

    NB Ventura County Participates in the Navy’s Primary Force Protection Exercise

    POINT MUGU, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class John Cason 

    Naval Base Ventura County

    POINT MUGU, Calif. (Feb. 3, 2025) Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) conducts active shooter scenario training during Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2025 (CS-SC25), onboard Point Mugu, Feb. 3, 2025. CS-SC25 is one of the Navy’s primary exercises for ensuring its security forces are prepared for a variety of threats. NBVC is major shore warfighting platform; providing sustained ready forces to deploy, fight, and win. Composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island and home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 110 tenant commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Master-at-Arms 1st Class Jon Cason)

