NB Ventura County Participates in the Navy’s Primary Force Protection Exercise

POINT MUGU, Calif. (Feb. 3, 2025) Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) conducts active shooter scenario training during Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2025 (CS-SC25), onboard Point Mugu, Feb. 3, 2025. CS-SC25 is one of the Navy’s primary exercises for ensuring its security forces are prepared for a variety of threats. NBVC is major shore warfighting platform; providing sustained ready forces to deploy, fight, and win. Composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island and home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 110 tenant commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Master-at-Arms 1st Class Jon Cason)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2025 12:38
|Photo ID:
|8857425
|VIRIN:
|250203-N-JC343-1064
|Resolution:
|7008x4672
|Size:
|14.39 MB
|Location:
|POINT MUGU, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
