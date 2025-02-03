Army Commendation Medal Awarded to Sgt. Edward Preston for Exceptional Service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Chaplain (Maj.) Jonathan Bailey, Fort Hamilton garrison chaplain, presented Sgt. Edward Preston with the Army Commendation Medal on Jan. 28 at the Fort Hamilton post chapel. Preston earned the award for exceptional performance while serving as the religious support noncommissioned officer at Fort Hamilton from Nov. 2, 2021, to Jan. 31, 2025.



He received the recognition before departing for his next assignment as a religious support NCO. Preston's actions and dedication strengthened Fort Hamilton Garrison's community and mission. His positive attitude and professionalism brought credit to himself, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton, Installation Management Command, Army Material Command, and the Army. (U.S. Army photos by Mark Getman- Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs)