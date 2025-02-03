Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Enabling our warfighters to be all they can be [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Enabling our warfighters to be all they can be

    PUERTO RICO

    01.29.2025

    Photo by David Hernandez 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan

    The installation’s Transition Assistance Program (TAP) and the Veterans Business Outreach Center (VBOC) conducted a Boots to Business (B2B) workshop, at building 511, Jan 29-30, for service members, military spouses, children over the age of 18, and veterans, to develop their abilities to establish a business.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2025
    Date Posted: 02.05.2025 08:49
    Photo ID: 8856999
    VIRIN: 250129-A-cc868-4002
    Resolution: 4072x2291
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: PR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Enabling our warfighters to be all they can be [Image 3 of 3], by David Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Enabling our warfighters to be all they can be
    Enabling our warfighters to be all they can be
    Enabling our warfighters to be all they can be

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Enabling our warfighters to be all they can be

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    fort buchanan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download