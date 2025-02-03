CNO Hosts Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Navy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti hosts a full-honor’s welcoming ceremony for Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Navy (RTN) Adm. Jirapol Wongwit at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington D.C., Feb. 4, 2025. During the counterpart visit, the two leaders discussed plans to build interoperability and strengthen the alliance between their two navies. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist William Spears)