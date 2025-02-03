Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNO Hosts Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Navy [Image 3 of 4]

    CNO Hosts Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Navy

    WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer William Spears 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti hosts a full-honor’s welcoming ceremony for Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Navy (RTN) Adm. Jirapol Wongwit at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington D.C., Feb. 4, 2025. During the counterpart visit, the two leaders discussed plans to build interoperability and strengthen the alliance between their two navies. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist William Spears)

