    31st MEU | Visit, Board, Search and Seizure Exercise [Image 2 of 10]

    31st MEU | Visit, Board, Search and Seizure Exercise

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.05.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Skilah Sanchez 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with Force Reconnaissance Platoon, Maritime Raid Force, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, transport in an U.S. Navy MH-60 Seahawk assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) during a visit, board, search and seizure exercise aboard the USS John L. Canley (ESB 6), in the Philippine Sea, Japan, Feb. 5, 2025. VBSS is part of maritime interception operations that aim to delay, disrupt, or destroy enemy forces or supplies in the maritime domain. The America Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), compromising amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22), and amphibious dock landing ship USS Rushmore (LSD 47) along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), are underway conducting routine integrated operations in U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward- deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operated with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Skilah Sanchez)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2025
    Date Posted: 02.05.2025 07:43
    Photo ID: 8856929
    VIRIN: 250205-M-BR391-1005
    Resolution: 1588x1059
    Size: 598.84 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
