    39th EAS supports Operation Agile Spartan [Image 3 of 4]

    39th EAS supports Operation Agile Spartan

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.02.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Ortega Corona 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules loadmaster assigned to the 39th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron guides a cargo crate onto a C-130J during Operation Agile Spartan, a joint and coalition exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 2, 2025. The multi-day Agile Combat Employment exercise showcased the U.S. Air Force’s ability to react and respond to regional threats as a unified coalition force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Ortega Corona)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2025
    Date Posted: 02.05.2025 06:21
    Photo ID: 8856858
    VIRIN: 250202-F-EM058-1313
    Resolution: 6653x4435
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    This work, 39th EAS supports Operation Agile Spartan [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Sarah Ortega Corona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    ACE
    AFCENT
    Agile Spartan

