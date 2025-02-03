39th EAS supports Operation Agile Spartan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules loadmaster assigned to the 39th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron guides a cargo crate onto a C-130J during Operation Agile Spartan, a joint and coalition exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 2, 2025. The multi-day Agile Combat Employment exercise showcased the U.S. Air Force’s ability to react and respond to regional threats as a unified coalition force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Ortega Corona)