101st CAB UMT Host Coffee Giveaway

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 101st Combat Aviation Brigade Unit Ministry Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) host Coffee Giveaway on January 14, 2025, Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The event allows Ministry Leaders of the Brigade the opportunity to engage Soldiers and provide spiritual readiness information. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Andrew Lightsey IV)