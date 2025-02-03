10th AAMDC Senior Career Counselor promotes to Master Sergeant

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Master Sgt. Dustin Wright, 10th AAMDC Senior Career Counselor, promotes from sergeant first class to master sergeant Jan. 31 in Sembach, Germany. Retention plays a pivotal role in shaping the career trajectories of Soldiers, offering essential guidance and support as service members navigate their journey in the Army (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid).