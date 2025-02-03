Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th AAMDC Senior Career Counselor promotes to Master Sergeant [Image 4 of 5]

    10th AAMDC Senior Career Counselor promotes to Master Sergeant

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    01.30.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Master Sgt. Dustin Wright, 10th AAMDC Senior Career Counselor, poses in front of his grandfather, a U.S. Army veteran, Jan. 31 in Sembach, Germany. Retention plays a pivotal role in shaping the career trajectories of Soldiers, offering essential guidance and support as service members navigate their journey in the Army (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid).

    This work, 10th AAMDC Senior Career Counselor promotes to Master Sergeant [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Yesenia Cadavid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

