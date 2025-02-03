Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army 10th AAMDC announces Sustainer of the Quarter 2025 [Image 1 of 5]

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    01.30.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Sgt. Belle Suarez, Headquarters and Headquarters battery,10th AAMDC Equipment Parts Recorder, wins Sustainers of the 1st Quarter 2025 Jan. 30 in Sembach, Germany (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid).

    Date Taken: 01.30.2025
    Date Posted: 02.05.2025 04:45
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
