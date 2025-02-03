U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Demorieh Washington, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing intelligence analyst, poses for a photo within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 5, 2025. Washington has trained over 3,000 joint-service members on regional threats to the installation and U.S. partners throughout the CENTCOM AOR. The “Grand Slam MVP” is a weekly highlight for Airmen that strive for excellence and have performed at the highest level. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2025 03:23
|Photo ID:
|8856715
|VIRIN:
|250205-F-LY429-1002
|Resolution:
|4083x2297
|Size:
|3.66 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Grand Slam Wing MVP, A1C Washington, by A1C Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
