Grand Slam Wing MVP, A1C Washington

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Demorieh Washington, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing intelligence analyst, poses for a photo within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 5, 2025. Washington has trained over 3,000 joint-service members on regional threats to the installation and U.S. partners throughout the CENTCOM AOR. The “Grand Slam MVP” is a weekly highlight for Airmen that strive for excellence and have performed at the highest level. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)