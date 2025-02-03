Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Grand Slam Wing MVP, A1C Washington

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.05.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Demorieh Washington, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing intelligence analyst, poses for a photo within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 5, 2025. Washington has trained over 3,000 joint-service members on regional threats to the installation and U.S. partners throughout the CENTCOM AOR. The “Grand Slam MVP” is a weekly highlight for Airmen that strive for excellence and have performed at the highest level. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2025
    Date Posted: 02.05.2025 03:23
    Photo ID: 8856715
    VIRIN: 250205-F-LY429-1002
    Resolution: 4083x2297
    Size: 3.66 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Grand Slam Wing MVP, A1C Washington, by A1C Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCENTCOM
    379th AEW
    Excellence
    MVP
    AFCENT

