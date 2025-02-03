Incirlik performs combative training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Security Forces Airmen assigned to the 39th Security Forces Squadron, receive instruction during combatives training session at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 4, 2025. Combatives training equips service members with the skills to effectively defend themselves in close-quarters combat situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Haiden Morris)