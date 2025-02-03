Incirlik performs combative training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Security Forces Airmen assigned to the 39th Security Forces Squadron watch a demonstration move prior to a combatives training session at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 4, 2025. Combatives training equips service members with the skills to effectively defend themselves in close-quarters combat situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Haiden Morris)