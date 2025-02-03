Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Incirlik performs combative training [Image 1 of 8]

    Incirlik performs combative training

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TURKEY

    02.04.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Haiden Morris 

    39th Air Base Wing

    Security Forces Airmen assigned to the 39th Security Forces Squadron warm up prior to a combatives training session at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 4, 2025. Combative training equips service members with the skills to effectively defend themselves in close-quarters combat situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Haiden Morris)

    This work, Incirlik performs combative training [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Haiden Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

