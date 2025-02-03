Security Forces Airmen assigned to the 39th Security Forces Squadron warm up prior to a combatives training session at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 4, 2025. Combative training equips service members with the skills to effectively defend themselves in close-quarters combat situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Haiden Morris)
This work, Incirlik performs combative training [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Haiden Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.