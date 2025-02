Jo Koy visits 374 AW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Comedian Jo Koy takes a video selfie with U.S. Air Force pilots assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 29, 2025. Koy recently visited the installation and received a mission briefing about the 374th Airlift Wing. He also met with members of the base before delivering a stand-up comedy performance for service members and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan)