Jo Koy visits 374 AW

Comedian Jo Koy and his son, Joseph Herbert Jr., take a selfie in the cargo bay of a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules over mainland Japan, Jan. 29, 2025. Koy recently visited Yokota Air Base, Japan, where he received a mission briefing about the 374th Airlift Wing. He also met with members of the base before delivering a stand-up comedy performance for service members and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan)