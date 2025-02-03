Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Jo Koy visits 374 AW [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Jo Koy visits 374 AW

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    01.29.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Comedian Jo Koy and his son, Joseph Herbert Jr., take a selfie in the cargo bay of a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules over mainland Japan, Jan. 29, 2025. Koy recently visited Yokota Air Base, Japan, where he received a mission briefing about the 374th Airlift Wing. He also met with members of the base before delivering a stand-up comedy performance for service members and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2025
    Date Posted: 02.04.2025 23:20
    Photo ID: 8856510
    VIRIN: 250129-F-GS842-1117
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 6.43 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jo Koy visits 374 AW [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Natalie Doan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Jo Koy visits 374 AW
    Jo Koy visits 374 AW
    Jo Koy visits 374 AW

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USO
    Morale
    Comedy
    Comedian

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download