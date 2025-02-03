A volunteer of the Officer Wife Club presents gifts to children at the Biko-en Orphanage in Shichinohe, Japan, Dec. 1967. (U.S. Air Force Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|11.30.1967
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2025 22:55
|Photo ID:
|8856503
|VIRIN:
|250122-F-F3703-1010
|Resolution:
|2249x1738
|Size:
|754.49 KB
|Location:
|SHICHINOHE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chapel holiday visit; a long lived tradition [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.