Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chapel holiday visit; a long lived tradition [Image 7 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Chapel holiday visit; a long lived tradition

    SHICHINOHE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    11.30.1967

    Courtesy Photo

    35th Fighter Wing

    A volunteer of the Officer Wife Club presents gifts to children at the Biko-en Orphanage in Shichinohe, Japan, Dec. 1967. (U.S. Air Force Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.1967
    Date Posted: 02.04.2025 22:55
    Photo ID: 8856503
    VIRIN: 250122-F-F3703-1010
    Resolution: 2249x1738
    Size: 754.49 KB
    Location: SHICHINOHE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chapel holiday visit; a long lived tradition [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Chapel holiday visit; a long lived tradition
    Chapel holiday visit; a long lived tradition
    Chapel Holiday Visit; A long lived tradition
    Chapel Holiday Visit; A long lived tradition
    Chapel holiday visit; a long lived tradition
    Chapel holiday visit; a long lived tradition
    Chapel holiday visit; a long lived tradition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    chapel
    tradition
    holiday
    community
    orphanage
    35FW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download