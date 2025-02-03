Chapel holiday visit; a long lived tradition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Children from the Biko-en Orphanage visit the Himberg Pool at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 21, 2024. These engagements bolster the partnership between U.S. forces and Japan, reinforcing interoperability and regional security within the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force Courtesy photo)