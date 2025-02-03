Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chapel holiday visit; a long lived tradition [Image 2 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Chapel holiday visit; a long lived tradition

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    12.20.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    35th Fighter Wing

    Children from the Biko-en Orphanage pose for a group photo at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 21, 2024. These engagements bolster the partnership between U.S. forces and Japan, reinforcing interoperability and regional security within the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2024
    Date Posted: 02.04.2025 22:55
    Photo ID: 8856491
    VIRIN: 241221-F-F3703-1002
    Resolution: 5333x3555
    Size: 7.04 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chapel holiday visit; a long lived tradition [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Chapel holiday visit; a long lived tradition
    Chapel holiday visit; a long lived tradition
    Chapel Holiday Visit; A long lived tradition
    Chapel Holiday Visit; A long lived tradition
    Chapel holiday visit; a long lived tradition
    Chapel holiday visit; a long lived tradition
    Chapel holiday visit; a long lived tradition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    chapel
    tradition
    holiday
    community
    orphanage
    35FW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download