Chapel holiday visit; a long lived tradition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A volunteer from the 35th Fighter Wing chapel presents a donated gift to a child from the Biko-en Orphanage at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 21, 2024. These engagements bolster the partnership between U.S. forces and Japan, reinforcing interoperability and regional security within the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force Courtesy photo)