    12th MLR Celebrates St. Barbara’s Day [Image 8 of 9]

    12th MLR Celebrates St. Barbara’s Day

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.30.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Shayla Kuhn 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines compete in a tug-of-war competition during a field meet on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Jan 31, 2025. The tug-of-war portion of the competition tested the Marines strength and cohesion amongst their team. Marines in the Far East Chapter of the United States Field Artillery Association honor the legend of St. Barbara, the patron saint of artillerymen, as a symbol of protection and courage. Traditionally, units commemorate St. Barbara’s Day with cohesion building events such as a JLTV pull, gun run relay, and tug-of-war, reinforcing camaraderie and esprit de corps within the artillery community. The Marines are with 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Shayla Kuhn)

    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific, St. Barbara’s Day, Artillery, ReadytoFightNow, 12 MLR

