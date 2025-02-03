USS Benfold Engineering Training Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 22, 2024) Gas Systems Turbine Technician (Mechanical ) Fireman Giovanni Philips, from Tabago ,Trinidad, dons personal protective equipment in an engine room during an engineering training drill on the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) while operating in the Philippine Sea, January 22. Philips was preparing to collect oil samples. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Monica Walker.)